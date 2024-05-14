Biden administration sees no genocide in Gaza, White House says

The Biden administration does not believe what is happening in Gaza is a genocide, Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday, 14 May.

"We believe Israel can and must do more to ensure the protection and well-being of innocent civilians. We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is a genocide. We have been firmly on record rejecting that proposition," the White House National Security Advisor said.

The US has paused a shipment of 2,000lb bombs because it does not "believe they should be dropped in densely populated cities," Mr Sullivan added.

"We are talking to the Israeli government about this."