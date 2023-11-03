Watch: Israel says it has bombed Hamas ‘tunnel route’ in Gaza

The Israeli Defence Forces has released footage it says shows soldiers uncovering Hamas tunnels on the outskirts of a city in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on Telegram on Friday, 3 November, Israel’s military said it discovered tunnel shafts near Beit Hanoun.

IDF spokesperson Lt Colonel Richard Hecht said soldiers engaged in “complex guerrilla warfare” with Hamas and people were “popping out of tunnels.”

He added that Israel had “completed the encirclement of Gaza City”.

The IDF’s operational goal is to finish the encirclement and then “start handling the Hamas infrastructure inside the city,” Mr Hecht said.