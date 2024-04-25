The IDF has called for “urgent action” after Hamas released a video of an Israeli-American hostage missing part of an arm.

The video shows Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old American-Israeli, who was among scores of people abducted by the militants in the attack that ignited the war in Gaza.

In a video message, released late on Wednesday (24 April), the IDF issued an “urgent call for action”, adding “no stone will be left unturned to find our hostages.

An IDF spokesman said: “This is a reminder of how sick this terrorist group is.”