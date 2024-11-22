Israel strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds

An Israeli strike reduced a building in Beirut to rubble amid a huge cloud of smoke and dust on Friday, 22 November.

The airstrike hit the Chiyah area of the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs on Friday (November 22).

Lebanon’s health ministry said that, as of Thursday, the casualty toll since October 2023 stands at 3,583 people killed in the country.

The figures do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

In a warning on X, an Israeli military spokesperson said that the airstrikes were targeting “Hezbollah facilities and interests,” without providing further details.

Hezbollah strikes have killed more than 100 people in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.