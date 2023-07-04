Watch: Jenin residents flee camp as Israeli raids continue

Residents fled from the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Monday night (3 July) after Israel launched large-scale military operation against Palestinian militants in the camp.

At 10 Palestinians have been killed in raids by Israeli forces on the city.

It is one of the largest incursions into the occupied West Bank in 20 years.

Around 3,000 people had left the camp by midnight but dozens have been detained “inside narrow rooms in their homes, without providing or allowing any food or drink”, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.