Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett slams BBC during live interview: ‘shame on you’

Former Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennett, slammed the BBC during an interview with the broadcaster on Sunday morning (22 October).

Speaking to Victoria Derbyshire, Mr Bennett accused the corporation of “taking the side” of Gaza.

“From the very beginning of this interview, you are asking me about them. It seems that you care little about our side,” he said, as Ms Derbyshire denied the claim.

“You care only about one side, but that is the BBC way. Let me tell you something, we are here protecting you, we don’t need your protection.

“The BBC is lacking moral clarity... shame on you.”