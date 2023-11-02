Protesters chant 'ceasefire now' outside Downing Street as Sunak meets Kamala Harris

Protesters gathered outside Downing Street on Wednesday night (1 November) calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Rishi Sunak was meeting with Kamala Harris, the US vice president, inside No 10 as people gathered in central London.

During their discussion, Ms Harris thanked the prime minister for the “position that you and the UK have taken in terms of what is happening in Israel with Hamas”.

Outside Downing Street, crowds waving Palestinian flags were heard chanting “ceasefire now” and “shame on you” as the pair met.