Palestinian ambassador denounces UN Security Council after Gaza ceasefire vote

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, denounced the Security Council after failing on Friday (8 December) to pass a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

“We tried everything possible, but unfortunately, today was a sad day in the history of the Security Council,” Mr Mansour said in a briefing to the press after the vote.

“There are those who cannot see reality as they should see it. But eventually, they will cave in under the massive pressure of humanity.”

The United States vetoed the resolution backed by the vast majority of Security Council members and many other nations.

The vote in the 15-member council was 13-1 with the United Kingdom abstaining.