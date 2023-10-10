Foreign Secretary James Cleverley has said the conflict in Israel following deadly attacks by Hamas will “get worse before it gets better.”

Mr Cleverly gave the comment when he responded to Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid’s question: “How on earth do we fix this?”

He said: “This is an incredibly difficult and painful time. The UK remains committed to a two-state solution with Israelis and Palestinians living in peace and security side by side.

“It is incredibly important that we do not give up hope, but this will be difficult, this will be painful. Sadly, the truth of the matter is this is likely to get worse before it gets better.”