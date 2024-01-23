Rishi Sunak has outlined the “pathway to peace” in the Israel-Hamas war.

The prime minister addressed the House of Commons on Tuesday 23 January and said the government wants to “see an end to the fighting as soon as possible”.

“But to achieve that, Hamas must agree to the release of all hostages. They can no longer be in charge of Gaza. The threat from Hamas terror and rocket attacks must end,” Mr Sunak said.

“An agreement must be in place for the Palestinian Authority to return to Gaza to provide governance, services and security. That is the pathway to peace.”