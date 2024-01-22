Families of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza disrupt Knesset committee

Family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza disrupted a meeting in the Israeli parliament to demand more action be taken to secure the release of their loved ones.

Relatives of those who are still captive stormed a finance committee meeting in the Knesset on Monday (22 January).

One woman held up pictures of three family members who are being held hostage and said: "Just one I'd like to get back alive, one out of three."

Hamas took around 250 people hostage in the wake of its 7 October attack in Israel.

Approximately 130 people remain missing.