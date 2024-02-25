Police fire water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv

Police used a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday night (24 February), who were calling on the government to resign.

Israelis took to the streets for a weekly march, with some holding posters blaming Benjamin Netanyahu for the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage.

Earlier, the nation’s prime minister said in a statement that he was meeting with members of his government on the next steps after the latest talks with the United States, Egypt and Qatar in search of a deal on pausing the fighting in Gaza.