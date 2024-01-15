Israeli emergency services attend scene after suspected ramming attack in Raanana

Israeli emergency services attended the scene of a suspected ramming attack in Ra’anana on Monday, 15 January.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service, who posted footage from the scene, said in a post on Facebook that those wounded included a 70-year-old woman in critical condition and a 16-year-old boy in a serious condition.

Israeli paramedic Eli Raymond said that emergency services started triaging eight casualties in varying conditions.

Citing witnesses, Army Radio said the incident may have been a car-jacking during which a stolen vehicle crashed.