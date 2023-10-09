The mother of a missing woman has recalled the harrowing phone call she had with her daughter as Hamas militants attacked a music festival near the Gaza-Israel border.

At least 260 people were killed in an early-morning attack on the Supernova festival, near Kibbutz Re’im, on Saturday 7 October.

“She called us and said ‘Mummy, we were bombed, they shot at us,’” mother Meirav Leshem Gonen said, speaking through tears as she described a call with her missing daughter, Romi.

“I cannot tell you how we feel... these are kids, they are not soldiers,” she added.