Italian firefighters help battle raging wildfire on German-Czech border

Italian firefighting aircraft were called in to assist with efforts to extinguish a wildfire raging on the German-Czech border.

The Vigili del Fuoco shared aerial footage captured by their crew, which shows smoke rising over the impacted countryside in Hrensko.

Wildfires, which have been burning in the area for five days, led to the evacuation of hundreds of people as it burned in a forested national park.

Two planes from the Italian agency were sent to help by the EU, as part of its rescEU firefighting fleet used in emergency response situations.

