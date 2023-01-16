Watch moment Italy’s most infamous mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro is arrested

Footage shows the moment Italy’s most-wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, was apprehended after 30 years on the run.

The alleged boss of Sicily’s Cosa Nostra mafia was arrested at a private hospital in the Sicilian capital on Monday, 16 January.

He can be seen wearing a brown leather jacket and skull cap, along with tinted glasses.

According to local news, the 60-year-old had been attending treatment at the health facility for over a year.

Among his sentences was life in prison for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

Sign up for our newsletters.