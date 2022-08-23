Superyacht sinks off the coast of southern Italy

A 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm on Saturday, 20 August.

Footage shows the luxury vessel being submerged by water.

The yacht, named My Saga, was travelling from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.

After the captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, the Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels.

All four passengers and five crew members on board were rescued.

