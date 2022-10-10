Lava spews and smoke billows as Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupts

Huge plumes of smoke billowed off Stromboli’s volcano as it erupted on Sunday, 9 October, as lava spewed towards the sea on the Italian island.

A lava overflow in the central sector of the volcano’s crater area “caused the collapse of a portion of the crater rim which gave rise to a pyroclastic flow” at 9:22am local time, according to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

No injuries were reported.

The Stromboli volcano, located off the coast of Sicily, is one of the most active in the world, erupting almost continuously since 1932.

