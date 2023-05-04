Firefighters row through submerged streets as Italy floods kill at least two

Heavy rains have caused flooding in Italy’s populous Emilia-Romagna region, leaving at least two people dead.

Riverbeds left dry by drought overflowed their banks after a day and a half of non-stop rain.

Footage shared by Italy’s national fire service shows the aftermath of the extreme weather, with firefighters rowing through the streets.

One person drowned after being swept away by flood waters while riding a bicycle, and another was killed near Imola when a residence was hit by a flood-triggered landslide, according to AP.

