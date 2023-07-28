Wildfire smoke was seen billowing close to homes in a number of Italy’s popular holiday destinations.

Footage shared by the country’s Vigili del Fuoco shows authorities battling flames in Salento and Ugento in the province of Lecce, as well as San Cataldo in Sicily.

Thousands have been forced to flee the raging wildfires in parts of southern Italy.

Severe heat and drought, worsened by climate change, has contributed to the spread of the blazes, with other Mediterranean holiday spots - including Greece and the island of Rhodes - facing wildfires.