Moment Mahek Bukhari tells mother she’d get lover ‘jumped by guys’

A TikTok influencer who was imprisoned in 2023 for “setting a trap” to murder her mother’s lover told her parent that she would have the 21-year-old "jumped by guys", messages show.

Texts shown in the ITV documentary, TikTok: Murder Gone Viral, show Mahek Bukhari, 24, telling her mother Ansreen Bukhari: "He won't know what day it is."

The pair were found guilty of murdering Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin in a high-speed car chase over a plot to blackmail Ansreen.

Other footage played during the documentary showed Mahek referencing her social media fame during a police interview.