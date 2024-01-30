A TikTok creator and convicted killer who was imprisoned in 2023 for “setting a trap” to murder her mother’s 21-year-old lover boasted of her social media fame during a police interview, newly-released footage shows.

Mahek Bukhari, 24, and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, were found guilty of murdering Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin in a high-speed car chase over a plot to blackmail Ansreen.

While in police custody in February 2022, Mahek told officers: “I am out there on social media, I am a social media influencer.”

The clip will be played in a three-part ITV documentary, TikTok: Murder Gone Viral, which begins on Tuesday (30 January).