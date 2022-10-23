Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson’s achievements are of ‘historic proportions’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended Boris Johnson’s achievements as prime minister as ‘historic’, as he backs him to rise to power once more.

In an interview with Laura Kuenssberg this morning (23 October), the host listed off a list of wrongdoings by Johnson, which Rees-Mogg continued to defend.

“I think a lot of what you’ve said is not getting the full story,” he responded.

“Boris delivered Brexit, he supported Ukraine in standing up to Russia, which was the first world leader to do that, and he got us through a pandemic.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.