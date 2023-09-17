Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:01
James Cleverly refuses to say if he raised case of alleged spy during visit to China
James Cleverly refused to comment on whether he raised the case of a parliamentary researcher being arrested for allegedly spying for China when he visited the country in August.
Speaking to Laura Kuennsberg on Sunday (17 September), the foreign secretary said: “On intelligence and security matters we do not comment.”
“You can keep asking and I keep giving the same answer,” Mr Cleverly added.
The researcher was arrested on suspicion of spying for Beijing in March.
He has denied the allegations in a statement released through his lawyers, saying that he had spent his career trying to “educate others” about the “threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party”.
Up next
46:53
The power of withdrawing from one-sided friendships
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
06:57
Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions
08:29
Simon Calder explores surfing and sunbreaks in beautiful Tel Aviv
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
02:10
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
06:57
Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions
03:37
What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:48
NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
08:17
Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival
46:53
The power of withdrawing from one-sided friendships
55:16
Zara Larsson on being in the ‘power of wanting to do it for yourself’
41:45
Why we shouldn’t use trauma to excuse all bad behaviour
00:50
One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man
08:29
Simon Calder explores surfing and sunbreaks in beautiful Tel Aviv
07:16
Simon Calder goes on a night safari in Israel’s Negev desert
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
09:06
Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis
00:31
‘I watch Premier League games for free - my flat overlooks a stadium’
00:33
The Rock comes face to face with John Cena in surprise WWE return
02:52
Singapore Grand Prix ‘like no other race’, says Lando Norris
00:30
Luis Rubiales arrive at Spanish court over Women’s World Cup kiss
00:37
Eyewitness footage shows burst dam as deadly floods devastate Libya
00:19
Weather presenter quits job after he receives death threats
00:21
Roads on Greek island turn to rushing rivers after intense rainfall
00:55
Spain floods: Rescuers dig car out of mud in search for missing men
00:48
‘I want to see your mascara run’: Woman claims Brand assaulted her
01:01
Strictly stars pay tribute to ‘gentleman’ Len Goodman at 2023 launch
00:27
Daniel Sloss: Women have been warning about Russell Brand for years
00:22
Bob Geldof insults Russell Brand at NME Awards in resurfaced clip
00:23
Escape room staff locked in building by fleeing prankster
01:29
Nest of 20 hissing rattlesnakes removed from Arizona garage
01:47
Daredevil biker takes on Italian mountains in heart-stopping clip
00:40
Fearne Cotton encourages people to ‘embrace’ getting older
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09