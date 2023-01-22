James Cleverly responds to claims BBC chair helped Boris Johnson get loan

James Cleverly says he has "absolutely no doubt" that Richard Sharp was appointed as BBC chair "on merit."

Claims have been made that Sharp helped Boris Johnson secure a loan before he was made chairman of the broadcaster.

The foreign secretary told Laura Kuenssberg that Sharp is an "incredibly successful individual" who brings a "wealth of experience" to the role.

"It is not unusual, and indeed there is nothing wrong, for someone to be politically active before their appointment to senior BBC positions," he said.

