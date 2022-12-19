The chair of the January 6 committee has warned that accountability is the key to salvaging America's political future.

"If we are to survive as a nation of laws and democracy, this can never happen again," Bennie Thompson said in the panel's final session.

The Mississippi Democrat also said that Donald Trump stirred up a "violent attempt to block the transfer of power."

"I believe, nearly two years later, this is still a time of reflection and reckoning," he said.

The panel will shortly vote on whether to refer the former president to the DOJ.

