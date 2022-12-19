Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:04
‘This can never happen again’: Jan 6 panel chair says ‘accountability’ is key for survival of US
The chair of the January 6 committee has warned that accountability is the key to salvaging America's political future.
"If we are to survive as a nation of laws and democracy, this can never happen again," Bennie Thompson said in the panel's final session.
The Mississippi Democrat also said that Donald Trump stirred up a "violent attempt to block the transfer of power."
"I believe, nearly two years later, this is still a time of reflection and reckoning," he said.
The panel will shortly vote on whether to refer the former president to the DOJ.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:23
January 6 chair says Trump ‘broke the faith’ of US elections in final session
00:36
Rishi Sunak says Britain is 'not racist' after Clarkson's comments on Duchess of Sussex
03:36
Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as South Africa's ANC leader
00:54
Suella Braverman says High Court ruling ‘thoroughly vindicates’ Rwanda plan
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions
02:55
Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world
00:50
Toronto shooting: Five killed in Canada condo attack
01:43
Severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight sends cabin into chaos
00:44
Brittney Griner shares her plans for future now she’s back on American soil
00:29
Single mother left homeless after two-bedroom house destroyed by Louisiana tornado
00:36
Puerto Rico could become US state after House passes legislation for referendum
00:29
Moment lightning strikes near nursing home as storms hit Louisiana
00:37
Pilot ejects as military jet crashes during failed vertical landing
02:51
Drought emergency declared in southern California with potential to impact 19 million people
00:56
Trump launches NFTs with bizarre claim he was better president than Lincoln and Washington
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions
05:33
Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions
07:58
The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions
07:54
Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions
07:05
What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions
06:42
What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
04:23
General Election Now: How can the UK force a vote? | You Ask The Questions
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions
00:31
Argentina players sing song insulting journalists after winning World Cup
01:02
Macron ‘as sad as Mbappe’ after France defeated in World Cup final
01:13
Ecstasy and agony: Fans react to Argentina's World Cup 2022 win
00:40
Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature
00:35
Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes
02:57
Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar
00:45
Just Stop Oil protesters block traffic on Old Kent Road in slow march
04:02
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
01:01
World Cup final: Drake reported to have lost $1m on Argentina bet
01:00
Tom Cruise thanks fans for Top Gun: Maverick success by jumping out of helicopter
00:20
Amanda Holden in tears on Britain’s Got Talent as she’s reunited with midwife who saved her life
00:39
Avatar director pokes fun at Matt Damon to ‘get over it’ after ‘turning down’ $250 million
00:46
Austin Butler gets emotional dedicating SNL show to his late mother
00:53
Jenna Ortega reveals how she came up with viral dance from Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’
00:29
Shirley Ballas praised for response to Strictly Come Dancing heckler
00:41
Hamza Yassin hugs Jowita Przystal after winning Strictly Come Dancing 2022
12:01
Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin
03:27
Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’
02:16
Each episode of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom: Exodus is ‘like an arthouse film’ | Binge or Bin
11:01
Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:25
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:21
Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people
01:26
Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:21
Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work
01:00
Cycling Santas peddle through Rome to raise money for charity
01:59
'I want peace': Nine-year-old Ukrainian refugee in England shares her Christmas wish
00:35
Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to quit as CEO after he asked for verdict in poll
02:02
Dachshund through the snow: Sausage dogs meet for annual festive walk in Hyde Park
00:23
Brazen ‘grinch’ steals giant Santa decoration from family-run garden centre
00:45
Rihanna shares the first video of the baby boy she had with A$AP Rocky
00:52
Father diagnosed with same condition as Celine Dion shares reality as ‘living statue’
03:21
Red panda predicts who will lift World Cup trophy in Qatar this weekend
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13