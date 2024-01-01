Passengers run for cover at a train station in Japan as the building shakes and water pours through the ceiling following an earthquake on New Year’s Day (Monday 1 January).

Footage shows the building shaking as scared passengers watch on and lean on one another for support.

Japan issued tsunami alerts on Monday after the country was hit by a series of strong earthquakes, one of which was recorded at a magnitude of 7.5.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 16.5ft (5m) and urged people to flee to high land or the tops of nearby buildings as quickly as possible.