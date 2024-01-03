Queues stretch through Japan station as bullet train service resumes after earthquake

Queues stretched through a station in Japan on Tuesday, 2 January, after bullet train services resumed following their suspension amid an earthquake on New Year's Day.

The Hokuriku Shinkansen halted operations due to the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

Footage from JR Toyama Station shows passengers forming long lines to check the operation status of the line and buy tickets.

Aftershocks jolted Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the earthquakes rose to at least 64.

It came after the 7.6-magnitude quake on Monday damaged buildings and roads, prompting tsunami warnings along the coast.