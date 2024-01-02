Twitch streamer’s live feed records moment Japan earthquake hit

A Twitch streamer captured the moment a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Japan on Monday, 1 January.

User @Shiori_Japan1 was live when an alert flashed on her phone, warning of the quake, before her room shook.

Footage shows her appearing to run away as the live stream continues.

She has since confirmed that she is safe.

The death toll from the earthquakes has risen to at least 48 in Ishikawa prefecture, according to officials.

At least 16 others have been seriously injured.