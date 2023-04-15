Moment explosion heard at port where Fumio Kishida was due to speak

Eyewitness footage shows the moment an exposion was heard after a suspect threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb during Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida’s outdoor event in Wakayama on Saturday, 15 April 15.

Security personnel pinned a man to the ground as they tried to disperse a crowd surrounding them at the Saikazaki fishing harbour.

Mr Kishida was evacuated unharmed from the event, where he was due to make a speech.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of business, broadcaster NHK reported.

