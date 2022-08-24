Japanese prime minister says country will restart idled nuclear plants

Japan will restart more idled nuclear plants and look at developing new reactors, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, 24 August, signaling a policy shift on nuclear energy just over ten years after the Fukushima disaster.

The country suspended many of its nuclear plants after the 2011 disaster, in which an earthquake and tsunami caused a meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

“On top of ensuring the operation of the ten already-restarted reactors, the country will fully work toward restarting those reactors across the country that have already received permission,” Kishida said.

Sign up to our newsletters.