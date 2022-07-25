A volcano on the Japanese island of Kyushu erupted on Sunday (24 July), spewing out ash and rocks.

Video footage shared by @GakuHayato shows the moment of the eruption, which took place at 8:05pm local time.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency raised the alert level to five - the highest possible - after the incident.

While there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns, around 120 residents were advised to evacuate their homes.

Sakurajima is one of Japan’s most active volcanos and eruptions of varying levels happen on a regular basis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.