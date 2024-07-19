Did conspiracy theories put the search for Jay Slater in jeopardy?

The case of missing Jay Slater has gripped the nation for nearly a month. Conspiracy theorists spread rampant misinformation about Jay Slater’s disappearance in Tenerife following a music festival, leading to widespread public confusion and misdirection of police resources.

False claims and fake news stories diverted attention from credible leads, complicating efforts to find Jay. The flood of baseless theories not only wasted valuable time but also inflicted additional distress on Jay’s family, hindering their search for answers.

With the discovery of his body, Hebe Campbell reports on how armchair detectives can actually risk official investigations into police cases.