Jeju Air CEO bows in apology after South Korea deadly plane crash

Jeju Air’s CEO bowed in apology after one of his airline’s passenger planes crashed and burst into flames at an airport in South Korea, on Sunday, 29 December.

At least 177 people have been declared dead after the Boeing 737-800 plane skidded off the runway at Muan airport.

Two surviving crew members have been rescued.

At a news conference in Gimpo, Kim E-bae issued a “sincere apology and condolences to those who have lost their lives in the accident and their families.”

The crash was one of the deadliest disasters in South Korea’s aviation history.