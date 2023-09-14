Gary Neville says he received abuse on social media “unlike anything before” when he swapped X accounts with Jill Scott.

The retired professional footballers swapped accounts as part of an initiative by Heineken called The Social Swap intended to address gender bias in soccer on social media.

Scott and Neville posted their opinions on a range of issues in the sport but did so secretly on each other's accounts.

Neville says he witnessed the prejudice Scott and other women have to contend with.

Neville said. “They are not saying ‘That’s a wrong opinion Jill.’ They are actually saying you shouldn’t be commenting on this because you are a woman.”