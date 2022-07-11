The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act will "save lives", Joe Biden said as he delivered remarks on the new gun safety law.

"We finally moved a mound of opposition, obstruction, and indifference that stood in the way and stopped every effort [for] gun safety", Mr Biden said.

The US president was heckled by the father of one of the Parkland shooting victims as he delivered remarks on the bill, who urged the president to "do more".

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.