Protesters interrupt Joe Biden’s speech in South Carolina to call for Gaza ceasefire

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza interrupted Joe Biden as he made a speech in South Carolina as part of his efforts to recharge his 2024 campaign for re-election.

The US president was speaking at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the site of a federal hate crime in 2015 in which nine Black church members were killed by a white supremacist.

“If you really care about the lives lost here, then you should honor the lives lost and call for a cease-fire in Palestine,” one person was heard shouting.