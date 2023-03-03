Biden speaks of the ‘Natoisation’ of Europe as he sits down with German chancellor

Joe Biden spoke of the “Natoisation” of Europe effect that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had as he sat down to speak with Olaf Scholz.

The German chancellor travelled to the US to meet his American counterpart on Friday, 3 March, to further discuss the ongoing war.

“A lot has happened since last year,” Mr Biden said, adding: “We got a lot to talk about, and I look forward to our conversation.”

In turn, Mr Scholz spoke of the “dangerous threat” the war in Europe is posing to peace.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.