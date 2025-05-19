Trump Jr alleges ‘cover-up’ after 2022 clip of Biden saying he has cancer resurfaces

Video of Joe Biden announcing he ‘has cancer’ in 2022 has resurfaced online, leading critics including Donald Trump Jr. to claim the president’s recent prostate cancer diagnosis may have been known earlier than has been suggested.

Talking about environmental pollution he experienced growing up near oil refineries in Delaware during a speech in Massachusetts the president said: “That's why I, and so damn many other people I grew up with, have cancer.”

At the time, White House officials said Biden had misspoke, and was referring to a historical non-melanoma skin cancer, which had since been treated.

However, some have suggested the clip is evidence of Biden’s declining health being suppressed, with Trump Jr. incorrectly suggesting on X the president had ‘stage five’ cancer, and claiming the diagnosis had been covered up: “What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???”