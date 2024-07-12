Peter Mandelson has suggested Barack Obama should “step in” and make Joe Biden withdraw from the US presidential race.

The Labour Party’s former director of communications appeared on BBC Newsnight on Thursday 11 July shortly after Mr Biden mistakenly introduced Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin” at the Nato summit.

“It’s extremely unfortunate,” Lord Mandelson said of the gaffe.

“My view, frankly, is that the initiative is going to pass to President Obama and Mrs Obama. President Obama as the most recent ranking Democrat president is now going to have to take a position. he’s going to have to take a stand.”