Biden mistakenly calls Zelensky ‘Putin’ while introducing him at NATO summit

In a major slip on stage at the NATO summit in Washington, DC, President Joe Biden called Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin” while introducing him.

Biden quickly recognized his mistake, returning to the podium to correct himself, “President Putin? He’s going to beat President Putin. President Zelensky. I’m so focused on beating Putin.”

After turning it over the the Ukrainian president, Zelensky said, “I’m better,” in response to the slip.

“You’re a hell of a lot better,” said President Biden.