Joe Biden vowed that Russia will "not prevail" after a missile attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

The US president welcomed welcomed Nato leaders, including the new British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, to Washington DC with a speech promising that his country would continue to support Ukraine’s defence needs.

It came after Vladimir Putin's troops hit the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital with a missile in broad daylight on Monday, 8 July, and rained missiles down on other cities across Ukraine, killing at least 41 civilians in the deadliest wave of air strikes for months.

Announcing more military aid for Kyiv, Mr Biden said: "The war will end with Ukraine remaining a free and independent country."