Man who confronted Southport attacker says he has not begun to process ‘horror’ of incident
A man who was stabbed during the Southport attack last week has said he has “not begun to process the horror show” that he witnessed.
Three girls were killed when a knifeman entered a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club on 29 July and began stabbing those inside.
Ten people, including two adults, were also seriously injured and taken to hospitals across Merseyside.
John Hayes, 63, was attacked while trying to disarm the knifeman as the incident unfolded and says he is lucky the knife just missed an artery.
“I’ve not even begun to process the horror show that I have seen,” Mr Hayes told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday 7 August.
