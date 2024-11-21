Moment John Prescott punched protester who threw egg at him

Known for his fiery temperament, John Prescott made headlines in 2001 when he punched a protester who had thrown an egg at him during an election campaign in North Wales.

The Deputy Prime Minister had been there to speak at a Labour rally while on the general election campaign trail.

Lord Prescott said at the time: "I was attacked by an individual. In the melee that followed I clearly defended myself.”

Tributes have poured in from across the country, after his death, at the age of 86, was announced by his family on Thursday (21 November).