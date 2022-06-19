British man raises £5,000 to pay for Ukrainian refugee’s essential medicine

John Rice, a British man living in Slovakia, has helped a Ukrainian refugee family pay for their daughter's medicine.

Yehevny Makarenko, his wife Svetlana and their diabetic daughter Dasha, who have escaped the war in Ukraine, needed urgent help to pay for her medical requirements.

Costs included an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor before they came up with the idea to set up a GoFundMe page.

"We were very lucky to have a lot of people donating and then somebody donated 80% in one go,” the family expressed.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.