Johnson condemns attack on Ukraine train station: ‘Russia will not go unpunished’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned Russia’s targeting of civilians in Ukraine, calling the bombing of people fleeing their homes “unconscionable.”

Johnson made the comments as he conducted a press conference with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“I know that Britain and Germany share exactly the same sense of horror and revulsion at the brutality being unleashed, including the unconscionable bombing of refugees fleeing their homes this morning,” Johnson said.

“The attack at the train station in eastern Ukraine shows the depths to which Putin’s vaunted army has sunk.”

