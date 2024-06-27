Julian Assange’s wife visits Australia’s parliament to thank lawmakers

Julian Assange’s wife, Stella, visited Australia’s Parliament House on Thursday 27 June to thank lawmakers after the WikiLeaks founder was freed this week.

On Mr Assange’s first full day back in Australia, his wife and legal counsel again thanked those parliamentarians – especially the prime minister – and supporters whose 14-year campaign resulted in his release.

The 52-year-old’s freedom followed a court appearance on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to one charge of espionage and was sentenced to time already served.

Speaking a day later, Ms Assange said she was “eternally grateful” to everyone who pushed for her husband’s release.