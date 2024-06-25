Watch the moment WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange boards a plane at Stansted airport, beginning his journey to freedom.

Mr Assange, 52, is due to plead guilty on Wednesday to violating US espionage law, in a deal that will end his imprisonment in Britain and allow him to return home to Australia, ending a 14-year legal odyssey.

He has agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal count of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified US national defence documents, according to filings in the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.

Mr Assange is due to be sentenced to 62 months of time already served.

Footage released by WikiLeaks on social media shows the moment he boarded a flight out of the UK at 5pm on Monday 24 June.