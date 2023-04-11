Junior doctors are striking for four days as they fight for a 35 per cent pay rise. Roughly 350,000 appointments have been cancelled and patients must wait longer than ever to see a doctor. There are inevitable risks that come with a doctor strike but many say they have no other choice as the NHS is on the brink of collapse. Doctors argue that their jobs have suffered a pay freeze for too long and the government does nothing they will leave in droves to find work and a better quality of life oversees.

Rebecca Thomas answers your questions about the strikes in You Ask The Questions.

