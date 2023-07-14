Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt The Last Leg live on air

Just Stop Oil protesters interrupted Channel Four’s the Last Leg as it was live on air.

Host Adam Keys cheered as the protesters stormed on to the set. They sprayed orange confetti and handed Hills and his fellow hosts Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe orange Just Stop Oil vests before being led away by security, according to footage posted on social media.

“This is not part of the show,” Keys confirmed to bemused viewers.

Earlier in the evening Just Stop Oil interruppted the opening night of the Proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall.